2021 Tupelo Con convention ready to entertain

Now in its 6th year, Tupelo Con features comics, gaming, cosplay, sci-fi, and more.

TUPELO, Mississippi — If you’re a fan of comics, gaming, cosplay, and sci-fi, the 2021 Tupelo Con could be right up your alley.

Tupelo Con, as described on its Facebook page, is a “multi-genre event dedicated to bringing the people of geek culture together and giving them a memorable experience.” The event, described as the “premiere and original multi-genre con in North Mississippi,” started in 2016 as the Tupelo Comic Con. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25 at the Tupelo Furniture Market.

There are lots and lots of things to do, including: Cosplay Contest, Kids Cosplay Contest, Maid Cafe, Friday VIP Party, Haunted House, Zombie Shooting Range, Board Game LIbrary, Saber Creation Station, Bob Ross Painting, Cosplay Duels, IRL Among Us, Scavenger Hunt, Foam & Worbla Workshop, Tetris Tourney, Mario Kart Race, LOK DodgeBall, Smash Bros Ultimate, and Madden 21 Tourney. Some of those have a fee, others are free.

In addition to those activities, guests scheduled to appear include actor Michael Rooker, wrestler Monty Kip Sopps (known by his ring name Billy Gunn), and actor and producer DJ Qualls.

The following information is from Tupelo Con’s website:

Where is the con?

The Tupelo Furniture Market

1879 Coley Rd, Tupelo, MS 38801

What are the hours?

The show opens to VIPs at 9am and to the general public at 10am.

Will my fandom be represented at the con?

Tupelo Con is a multi-genre event that celebrates ALL geek fandoms and we’ve made great efforts to provide a diverse Exhibitors’ Hall, Cosplay Contest, Special Guests, etc. so we’ll have a little bit of something for everyone!

Is this event only for children?

Tupelo Con is for everyone, from the youngest fan to the multi-year veteran!

Do I have to dress up?

Dressing up or “cosplaying” is not required, although it is encouraged. Feel free to enjoy Tupelo Con however you please, even if you are a first-time cosplayer or an experienced veteran. The Cosplay Contest is a huge part of our show and we have several excellent cosplay guests to offer cosplay advice and several prizes to be won from our Cosplay Contest, as well!

Can I get back in if I have to leave?

All you need to do is show your badge when re-entering the con to staffers at the front entry.

Can I still get a shirt and/or a badge if I’m not VIP?

We will have a limited number of Tupelo Con shirts and merchandise for sale merch booth during the show, however when they sell out, that’s that so first come, first served!

Can I volunteer?

Volunteers are the heart and soul of a convention! If you are interested in being a part of the fun please fill out our volunteer application.

What happens if I lose/find something?

We will have a Lost and Found bin at the Tupelo Con merchandise booth during the show for any items that are recovered so be sure to stop by if you’ve lost or found something.

Where are the restrooms?

There are restrooms immediately to the left of the foyer of the Main Building and in the major hallways on either side of the building.

Do I need a parent/guardian with me if I’m a child?

Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Anyone 12 and older may participate without adult supervision at the adults’ discretion.

Do vendors only take cash? Do guests only take cash? Will there be an ATM?

Most vendors and guests will be able to take both cash or card transactions on purchases made in the Exhibitor Hall, however, we recommend having cash anyway if wifi signals are unclear or if a vendor’s card processing capabilities are limited. Yes, there will be an ATM in the front of the Main Building for your convenience, but we still recommend bringing additional cash if and when it is completely emptied.

How come ____ guest isn’t here?

Tupelo Con staff has worked hard to bring special guests that represent a diverse array of fandoms and to interact with our attendees. They are here for you so please take time to visit with them and thank them for their time and participation. Each guest has their own dealings on autographs and pictures so don’t hesitate to ask! If you have special guest requests in the future, we’re always listening.

This is my first convention – is there anything else important I should know?