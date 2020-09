Festival includes, parade, shopping, arts and crafts, food, music, and more

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The 25th Annual Covington-Tipton County Heritage Festival is in full swing this weekend.

Saturday’s theme was arts, crafts, food, and music.

Artists gathered at the town's court square to show off their work and share some live music with visitors.

The festival is open again Sunday from 10 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon.

There will be a flash mob, silent auction, shopping, and lots of other activities.