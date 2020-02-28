47th Annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Parade set for March 14 on Beale Street

Memphis sports booster Allie Prescott will serve as king. Northern Ireland native Jane Diamantis will be queen. Alfred's owner Sandy Robertson is Grand Marshal.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Note: Video above is from the 2019 parade.

The Beale Street Merchants Association will present the 47th Annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Parade through the world-famous entertainment district on the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day, March 14th, at 2 p.m.

Longtime Memphis sports booster Allie Prescott will serve as king of this year’s royal court, complete with a scepter and a new crown fashioned by the Memphis-based National Ornamental Metal Museum’s Elizabeth Belz. Northern Ireland native Jane Diamantis, currently of East Tennessee, will be queen. Grand marshal of this year’s parade is Sandy Robertson, owner of Beale Street restaurant Alfred’s and president of the Beale Street Merchants Association. Irish American of the year is Andy Overton, vice president at Memphis-based Toof American Digital Printing. Special guests this year include Chuck and Mary Kay Erjavec of Florida, who won a spot on the court in a charity auction for Memphis’ St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Grand marshal emeritus Dr. David Acey, founder of Memphis’ annual Africa in April festival, and Irish dignitaries piano man Gerald McLaughlan and Grand Poo Pah Clarence Connery are the parade regulars who round out the court.

Named for the late Beale Street restaurateur and Memphis’ “King of the Irish,” Thomas “Silky” Sullivan, the Beale Street parade is the largest St. Patrick’s observance in the Mid-South and the centerpiece of six days of events celebrating Irish traditions, heritage, and families in Memphis. Every year a group of Irish dignitaries flies in for the festivities, which includes both public events and private functions, including VIP dinners and a salute to Ireland from the organizers of Memphis’ Africa In April before concluding on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th, with a pub crawl that works its way from Midtown west on Madison before ending on Beale.

The parade down Beale Street is free and open to the public. Spectators are invited to wear green and bring the family to the city’s largest parade with bands, cars, dancers, floats and more! Participating organizations include the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the Memphis Fire Department, the Shriners, the Memphis Redbirds, 901 the Memphis 901 FC pep squad the Bluff City Mafia, and the senior women’s dance squad the Sassy Seniors.

Who: Greater Memphis area residents

What: 47th Annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Saturday March 14 @ 2 p.m.

Location: Beale Street

47th Annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick's Parade Other event in Memphis, TN by Silky O'Sullivan's and 2 others on Saturday, March 14 2020 with 5.8K people interested and 744 people going.

About the Beale Street Merchants Association

Beale Street Merchants Association is composed of 30 businesses located in the Beale Street Historic District. It is the association's mission to promote Beale Street in its capacity as the number one tourist attraction in Tennessee as well as educate residents in the surrounding region of the importance of the Beale Street Historic District’s heritage. The Beale Street Historic District employs approximately 700 people.

History of the Parade:

The roots of the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the oldest continuously running parade in Memphis, lie with the Irish Eyes of Memphis, a group led by politician Mark Flanagan and late bar owners Thomas Boggs and Thomas "Silky" Sullivan. The group started in 1969 when Flanagan began hosting St. Patty’s Day barbecues at his home. By 1973, the year from which the current event marks its beginning, the barbecue had grown so big it was a multi-venue event.

In 1977, the Irish Eyes came up with the idea of having a pub crawl, a four-mile, 19-stop parade of as many as 50,000 colorfully costumed revelers that started downtown and ended in the Midtown entertainment district of Overton Square. Organizers invited guests from Ireland to take part in the pub crawl, parade, and other activities. They even selected an "American Irishman of the Year." Memphis was one of the few cities in the nation with an official St. Patrick’s Day celebration, and the pub crawl was noted by such national news outlets as The New York Times.

Nevertheless, the sheer size of the crowds worried civic leaders and by 1987 permits and regulations had greatly reduced the size of the pub crawl. The next year, Irish Eyes of Memphis discontinued the pub crawl altogether. Sullivan kept the celebrations going at his Overton Square bar, the now-gone Silky Sullivan’s, and expanded them to Beale Street when he opened his second bar, Silky O’Sullivan’s, in the famous entertainment district in 1992.

Today’s parade grew out of those Silky O’Sullivan’s celebrations, with Sullivan himself serving as king of the event until his death in 2013. The parade has changed from the old pub crawl days, with organizers focusing on the Irish community in Memphis, celebrating Irish culture, and raising money for community organizations.

SCHEDULE OF PUBLIC EVENTS

Thursday, March 12th

5 p.m.: Irish Eyes of Memphis pre-arrival cocktail party @ Silky O’Sullivan’s Restaurant,183 Beale Street.

6:30 p.m.: Motor caravan leaves for Memphis International Airport for Irish dignitaries welcoming ceremony.

9 p.m.: Motor Caravan departs for Silky O’Sullivan’s for sing-a-long, press conference, and official opening of the Memphis International Festival and Southern States Tour .

Saturday, March 14th

12:30 a.m.: Line up for the official Beale Street St. Patrick’s Parade.

2 p.m.: 47th Annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins.

5 p.m. The Raising of the Goat at Silky O’Sullivan’s, Beale Street.

5:30 p.m.: Blessing of the kegs.

Tuesday, March 17th