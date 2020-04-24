6 headliners drop out of Beale Street Music Festival to due scheduling conflicts

The Lumineers, The 1975, YeahYeahYeahs, Liam Gallagher, Louis the Childand, Toad the Wet Sprocket can’t perform at BSMF Oct. 16-18

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM MEMPHIS IN MAY INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL

MEMPHIS IN MAY UPDATES 2020 BEALE STREET MUSIC FESTIVAL LINEUP

Schedule Conflicts Prevent a Handful of Artists from Returning for the Rescheduled October

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 24, 2020 –Since the March announcement that Memphis in May’s Beale Street Music Festival would be rescheduled to October 16-18, 2020, organizers have been working to ensure that as much of this year’s stellar lineup as possible could be maintained despite the move.Fortunately, only a handful of artists had schedule conflicts that will prevent them from performing in Tom Lee Park this fall.

The music business, like so many elements of our economy, has been at a stand-still since mid-March with few artists actively solidifying fall tour plans, as the country continues to work to reduce the impact of COVID-19.

While the work continues to replace a few of the artists originally announced in early February with new additions for the October edition of the Beale Street Music Festival, the plan is to announce the newly revised lineup in June.

Eighty-five percent of the 60+ artists announced in early February will return except the following six artists due to scheduling conflicts in October: The Lumineers, The 1975,YeahYeahYeahs, Liam Gallagher, Louis the Childand Toad the Wet Sprocket. Festival fans who purchased tickets specifically to see these artists perform may obtain a full refund of their festival ticket purchase via Eventbrite through April 30, or they may hold their tickets for use on the fall dates.

“While millions are currently impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are hopeful that by this fall the situation will have improved enough to allow us to present the 2020 Beale Street Music Festival in a safe environment and provide music fans cause for celebration,” said James L. Holt, President and CEO of Memphis in May.

“Our fall 2020 lineup features many of music’s biggest names representing a broad spectrum of musical genres and we look forward to announcing additional artists and a killer lineup with our June announcement of the ‘Memphis in October’ Beale Street Music Festival."

Over the coming weeks we will continue to monitor the progression of the virus and follow the directives of local authorities and health officials regarding large events to ensure the Beale Street Music Festival is a safe and fun experience for all.

We encourage everyone to follow health department recommendations on social distancing and taking protective measures such as wearing masks and gloves in public.

In the meantime, tickets are still being purchased through eventbrite.com as three-day passes are just $145 and single-day tickets are $55.