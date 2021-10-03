Movie release update: 'A Quiet Place II' moved up; 'F9,' 'Minions' sequel delayed

All three movies were originally scheduled to be released in 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to shake up the movie release calendar.

In positive news, Paramount Pictures' "A Quiet Place Part II" is being released a month earlier than previously announced.

The horror sequel will be released in theaters nationwide Friday, May 28, coinciding with Memorial Day weekend. The film has been rescheduled multiple times since theaters across the country have been affected heavily by the pandemic. The new date moves up from the proposed Sept. 17 release, though.

According to Paramount Pictures, the sequel follows the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) as they venture into the outside world in their continued fight for their survival in silence.

"A Quiet Place Part II" will be released on streaming service Paramount+ 45 days after opening in theaters.

As many moviegoers know, Memorial Day weekend is typically a big draw at the box office. "F9," the ninth installment in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, was scheduled to be released Friday, May 28 — the date now occupied by "A Quiet Place Part II" — but has been delayed a month to Friday, June 25.

Vin Diesel returns as Dominic Toretto for the action film, but this will be the first installment without Dwayne Johnson since his debut in "Fast Five" in 2011.

Families are going to have to wait even longer to see the minions on the big screen again.

Universal Pictures has delayed "Minions: The Rise of Gru" by a year, moving from July 2, 2021 to July 1, 2022.

"We're bummed too. Butt it'll be worth the wait. We promise," the minions coyly tweeted.