Anime Blues Con in pictures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anime Blues Con is a non-profit organization that holds a 3-day convention annually at the Renasant Convention Center, formerly Memphis Cook Convention Center.



Anime Blues Con offers fan events for all-ages celebrating the arts and culture of Japanese Anime, comics and cosplay.



Anime Blues Con took place Friday June 10th through Sunday June 12th.

Participants of all ages came dressed as their favorite Anime characters for this event.

If you're wondering what Anime is, it is a style of Japanese film and television animation, typically aimed at adults as well as children.

Take a peek at the gallery below at some of the moments from Anime Blues Con 2022.