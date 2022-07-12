Starting in August, you can (kind of) spend your Friday nights with Bruno Mars at MoSH

The Memphis Museum of Science and History announced their Laser Bruno Mars show is returning in August, featuring hit songs from the pop superstar.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Museum of Science and History (MoSH), formerly known as the Pink Palace, announced Tuesday the return of its popular Fab Fridays Laser Shows at the AutoZone Dome at the Sharpe Planetarium.

Every Friday in August, the planetarium will host the Laser Bruno Mars laser light show as part of its Fab Fridays series.

Beginning August 5, visitors can listen to hits from Bruno Mars, the multifaceted artist who got his start as a child performer channeling Elvis and Michael Jackson.

MoSH said Laser Bruno Mars brings his retro showmanship and style to the dome in vibrant laser light.

Mars’ impressive hit list includes Just the Way You Are, Grenade and Marry You. There will be two shows each Friday night, August 5, 12, 19, and 26 at 7 PM and 8:30 PM.

The set list includes:

24k Magic

Treasure

It Will Rain

The Lazy Song (BEAMS)

Versace On The Floor (LUMIA)

Marry You

Locked Out of Heaven (BEAMS)

When I was Your Man (LUMIA)

Grenade

That’s What I Like (BEAMS)

Just The Way You Are (LUMIA)