“Axe-citing” news from Shelby Farms Park, axe throwing available

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Calling all lumberjacks or anyone looking for a fun way to relieve stress. Shelby Farms Park worked with officials with Go Ape to add a new axe throwing experience aptly named Go Ape Axe Throwing.

Starting Saturday, March 7, guests ages 10 and up can throw hatchets at wooden targets at the tree top adventure course. You can compete with friends and claim bragging rights for racking up the bull’s-eye.

"So we do a quick safety brief at the beginning just to make sure that everyone is following our rules of participation. And then our 'axe-sperts,' our instructors, will give a little bit of the tips and tricks of the trade. But, no, it's very easy," said Jason Budden, Chief Operating Officer, Go Ape U.S.A.