Here's how to snag $25 tickets to see the Backstreet Boys at FedExForum starting Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedExForum announced Monday their participation in Live Nation’s annual Concert Week, a program offering fans access to $25 all-in tickets for select shows coming to FedExForum.

Concert Week starts Wednesday at 9 a.m. and will run through Tuesday, May 10, or while supplies last. Tickets will be available for purchase here.

Concert Week gives all live music fans access to participating Live Nation events with a special $25 ticket offer, including taxes and fees.