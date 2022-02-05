Here's how to snag $25 tickets to see the Backstreet Boys at FedExForum starting Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedExForum announced Monday their participation in Live Nation’s annual Concert Week, a program offering fans access to $25 all-in tickets for select shows coming to FedExForum.
Concert Week starts Wednesday at 9 a.m. and will run through Tuesday, May 10, or while supplies last. Tickets will be available for purchase here.
Concert Week gives all live music fans access to participating Live Nation events with a special $25 ticket offer, including taxes and fees.
For $25 flat, any fan can purchase tickets to see The Who Hits Back! Tour on Friday, May 13, Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin with the Kingdom Tour on Friday, July 1 or Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour on Friday, Sept. 9 at FedExForum.