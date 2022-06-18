Bluff City Balloon Jamboree kicks off at Shelby Farms Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bluff City Balloon Jamboree kicked off Friday, June 17 at Shelby Farms Park. This is also a new location for the Jamboree, because two years ago, it was held in Collierville.



20 balloon characters were on display for guests to see. Some of these were Yoda, balloons of the same design but various colors, butterfly balloons and more.