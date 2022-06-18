Bluff City Balloon Jamboree kicks off at Shelby Farms Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bluff City Balloon Jamboree kicked off Friday, June 17 at Shelby Farms Park. This is also a new location for the Jamboree, because two years ago, it was held in Collierville.
20 balloon characters were on display for guests to see. Some of these were Yoda, balloons of the same design but various colors, butterfly balloons and more.
Food trucks and other vendors are also on site. Guests have a chance to enjoy food from taco trucks, a pronto pup equivalent, Mempops, and other booths filled with Balloon Jamboree items.
The jamboree continues Saturday June 18 at 4pm, and will end Sunday, June 19.
Bluff City Balloon Jamboree
RELATED: In the sky | Bluff City Balloon Jamboree hosts a full-experience preview day for some special guest