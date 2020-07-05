Beale Street reopens, with restrictions

Popular entertainment district to open shops and restaurants

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM DOWNTOWN MEMPHIS COMMISSION:

Beale Street Reopening

Memphis, May 7, 2020 -- As of today, as a part of Memphis’ Back to Business Plan, the City of Memphis and Beale Street management are announcing that Beale Street shops and restaurants are allowed to open to customers beyond carry-out/to-go orders. The opening of these businesses requires that additional safety protocols be maintained by both the Beale Street establishments and guests.

In light of the continuing threats posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and out of concern for public safety, the following measures are being put into place to ensure continued social distancing and other health-related practices.

Conditions for Beale Street Reopening - all standard requirements for restaurants as described in the Back to Work guidelines for Phase I - as well as:

Beale Street shops and restaurants will be allowed to open; Beale Street as an entertainment district will remain closed

All gatherings of more than 10 people will be prohibited

Daily, beginning at 5 pm, the street will be blocked off to vehicular traffic, with pedestrian traffic allowed only on sidewalks

Beale Street Establishments will not: