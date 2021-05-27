Beale Street security fee set to be implemented Memorial Day weekend

The Downtown Memphis Commission president said the fee is to encourage safety on Memphis' iconic street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 restrictions are lifting and that means a larger crowd on Beale Street.

The Downtown Memphis Commission announced Thursday that for Memorial weekend a $5 security fee will be implemented.

"We've consistently seen crowds over the past two weekends so we know that it's trending up in terms of population," said Downtown Memphis Commission president Paul Young.

"If I was out here I would pay it for sure," said tourist Jase Zachary. "Just to be around the city and everything."

"We want to make sure that people are safe," said Young. "It's been shown that when we institute the security fee that it does enhance safety."

With restaurants and bars staying open later there's a concern about crowd control. Young said there were two stampedes last weekend.

"This is exactly what was done in 2019," Young said. "2020 was a different kind of year with COVID going on. We did not operate the program during that time. But now people are back."

DMC said funds from the fee goes toward security on Beale.

"That money has been used for improvements on the street and security so there's bollards that come up out of the ground when there's high traffic times on Beale Street."

The $5 fee also helps pay for lighting, fencing and cameras.