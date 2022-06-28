"House music" may be a new wave to some, but not to everybody | Mid-South team of DJ's call themselves 'House of the Mid-South'

With Drake and Beyoncé dropping new "house music" sounds, many are becoming more familiar with the genre, but "House of the Mid-South" is true to this.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s one type of music that may be new to some, but the feel good beats of Chicago house music have been "jacking" bodies for decades.

“That’s kind of like the history of House Music. You can’t break our soul we’ve been around for a longtime,” Shango Cooke with House of the Midsouth said.

Cooke and his team of DJ’s call themselves the ‘House of the Midsouth Good Life Dj’s’, and they’ve been knodding heads, and knocking feet for the past 9 years.

“I landed a job with Memphis Shelby County Schools on 88.5 as an engineer, and I noticed they had a radio station. I said why not let me have a house mix show, and they asked what’s house music,” Cooke said.

Chicago House Music dates back to the early 1980’s, but recently well known artist like Drake and Beyoncé have added their own twist to the house music genre.

“House music is about love, it’s brings everyone in. Black, white, whatever color you are, whatever your sexual preference is house music is about just getting out there and dancing and being free,” Cooke said.

Every Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight, house music enthusiast can catch sounds from the Good Life DJ’s on 88.5.