Bone Thugs-N-Harmony "Verzuz" battle against Three 6 Mafia interrupted by brief fight between groups

It may not have been the "1st of Tha Month" but Bone Thugs-N-Harmony were out at the "Verzuz" battle Thursday night at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium Theater.
According to reports, the incident began after Bizzy Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, who originate from Cleveland, claimed that members of Three 6 Mafia, the opposing group, were making fun of him. Members of both groups exchanged words before Bizzy Bone allegedly threw something at Three 6 Mafia.
The "Verzuz" battle's live stream was paused for "technical difficulties," but did resume with Bizzy Bone apologizing for the incident.
"I wanna apologize to everybody," Bizzy Bone said after the interruption. He continued, saying that he wanted to "keep the party" going and that he didn't mean to mess things up.
Lil Wayne, Lil Flip, Lil Jon, Terrence Howard, and Chamillionaire were all present at the "Verzuz" battle Thursday, as well.
You can watch the entire "Verzuz" battle between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia in the player below. Editor's note: the video below may contain explicit language and content.
