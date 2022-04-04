Boo Mitchell brings home Grammy wins with Mid-South "musical brothers"

Royal Studios owner Boo Mitchell produced Cedric Burnside’s album “I Be Trying” and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram's album "662."

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Musical talents from Memphis and the Mid-South are returning home as Grammy winners.

Boo Mitchell, the owner of Royal Studios in Memphis, produced Cedric Burnside’s album “I Be Trying” – which won Best Traditional Blues Album.

Burnside was born in Memphis and raised in Holly Springs.

“Cedric’s lyrics, he’s got so many songs,” said Mitchell. “He’s got a song called “step in” and it’s like ‘please, lord, step in.’ you know when you’re going through stuff you need the lord to step in.”

Mitchell also worked as an engineer on Christone “Kingfish” Ingram’s “662” project – which won Best Contemporary Blues Album. Ingram is a Clarksdale, Mississippi native.

GRAMMY WINNERS: Spoke with Memphis’ own @BooMitchell901 on the Grammy wins for two albums he worked on with @CBurnside_BCR’s “I Be Trying” and “662” project by @callmekingfish.



Hear why this awards was special for Mitchell next at 9 and 10. 🏆@ABC24Memphis 📷: Boo Mitchell pic.twitter.com/gnR53dMvHQ — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@RebeccaB_TV) April 5, 2022

“To have Kingfish, a millennial, 20-something-year-old kid to win best contemporary blues album Grammy, that’s a big thing and it should be an inspiration for other kids to love this music and keep this art form alive.”