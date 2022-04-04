Boo Mitchell brings home Grammy wins with Mid-South "musical brothers"

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Musical talents from Memphis and the Mid-South are returning home as Grammy winners.
Boo Mitchell, the owner of Royal Studios in Memphis, produced Cedric Burnside’s album “I Be Trying” – which won Best Traditional Blues Album.
Burnside was born in Memphis and raised in Holly Springs.
“Cedric’s lyrics, he’s got so many songs,” said Mitchell. “He’s got a song called “step in” and it’s like ‘please, lord, step in.’ you know when you’re going through stuff you need the lord to step in.”
Mitchell also worked as an engineer on Christone “Kingfish” Ingram’s “662” project – which won Best Contemporary Blues Album. Ingram is a Clarksdale, Mississippi native.
“To have Kingfish, a millennial, 20-something-year-old kid to win best contemporary blues album Grammy, that’s a big thing and it should be an inspiration for other kids to love this music and keep this art form alive.”
Mitchell said this year’s awards ceremony marked his first Grammy as a producer. He adds that working with those he considers musical brothers makes the wins that more special.