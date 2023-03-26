Book written by Central High alum documents historical perspectives, released at novel.

"From Rock Around the Clock to Tik Tok" can be found in Target, Walmart and novel. bookstore where it was released to the public.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, novel. bookstore hosted an event to celebrate former students at Memphis Central High School have have released a book together.

The former students were all in the class of 1959, and their book documents their stories of success, failure and everything in between. It's called "From Rock Around the Clock to Tick Tok" and gives their perspective historic events such as world war, the Civil Rights movement and the birth of Rock n' Roll in their home town.

"I am just amazed that this many people would come out and would be interested in a book that we wrote," co-author John Huggins said. "True, we have a lot of classmates that are here, so naturally, they would be interested, but there's a lot of others."