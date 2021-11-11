x
Break a leg! Orpheum releases finalized schedule for Broadway season

Don’t throw away your shot to see Hamilton, Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, and other smash hits.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NEWS RELEASE FROM THE ORPHEUM THEATRE GROUP:

Orpheum Announces Finalized Broadway Season
Season Ticket Packages On Sale Now

MEMPHIS, TN – The Orpheum Theatre Group is pleased to announce that the upcoming Broadway season has been finalized. Broadway will return to Memphis in October with COME FROM AWAY, rescheduled from 2020. In November, the return of DISNEY'S THE LION KING will kick off the much-anticipated new season.

“With the recent announcement of Broadway’s imminent return in New York, we are thrilled to have our new season confirmed,” said Brett Batterson, President & CEO. “I cannot thank our season ticket holders enough for sticking with us this past year. I look forward to an exciting opening night of Broadway this fall.”

Updated Broadway Season Schedule
Sponsored by SunTrust now Truist and Memphis Area Honda Dealers

COME FROM AWAY
October 5 – 10, 2021 (rescheduled from the 2019-2020 season)

DISNEY’S THE LION KING
November 11 – 28, 2021

HAMILTON
December 21, 2021 – January 2, 2022

HADESTOWN
February 1 – 6, 2022

TOOTSIE
February 15 – 20, 2022

CATS
March 22 – 27, 2022

THE BAND’S VISIT
April 12 – 17, 2022

MEAN GIRLS
April 26 – May 1, 2022

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
June 28 – July 3, 2022

Season ticket packages for the upcoming season are available now, as well as single and group tickets for COME FROM AWAY. For more information visit orpheum-memphis.com/broadway.

