Break a leg! Orpheum releases finalized schedule for Broadway season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NEWS RELEASE FROM THE ORPHEUM THEATRE GROUP:
Orpheum Announces Finalized Broadway Season
Season Ticket Packages On Sale Now
MEMPHIS, TN – The Orpheum Theatre Group is pleased to announce that the upcoming Broadway season has been finalized. Broadway will return to Memphis in October with COME FROM AWAY, rescheduled from 2020. In November, the return of DISNEY'S THE LION KING will kick off the much-anticipated new season.
“With the recent announcement of Broadway’s imminent return in New York, we are thrilled to have our new season confirmed,” said Brett Batterson, President & CEO. “I cannot thank our season ticket holders enough for sticking with us this past year. I look forward to an exciting opening night of Broadway this fall.”
Updated Broadway Season Schedule
Sponsored by SunTrust now Truist and Memphis Area Honda Dealers
COME FROM AWAY
October 5 – 10, 2021 (rescheduled from the 2019-2020 season)
DISNEY’S THE LION KING
November 11 – 28, 2021
HAMILTON
December 21, 2021 – January 2, 2022
HADESTOWN
February 1 – 6, 2022
TOOTSIE
February 15 – 20, 2022
CATS
March 22 – 27, 2022
THE BAND’S VISIT
April 12 – 17, 2022
MEAN GIRLS
April 26 – May 1, 2022
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
June 28 – July 3, 2022
Season ticket packages for the upcoming season are available now, as well as single and group tickets for COME FROM AWAY. For more information visit orpheum-memphis.com/broadway.