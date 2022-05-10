New colorful outdoor experience at Brooks Museum

Brooks Outside : Evanescent opened September 30th, and is an installation that focuses on light and sound.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brooks Outside : Evanescent, is a new outdoor installation at the Brooks Museum.

The installation will be up until October 21st, and it is described as "an immersive, outdoor light and sound experience inspired by the beauty, fragility, and transience of the natural world."

Evanescent was designed by Atelier Sisu, a design firm out of Sydney, Australia. Renzo Larriviere and Zara Pasfield are two award winning artists that run the firm. Their primary work of art is creating experimental sculptures and installations.

Evanescent was designed in 2021 by Atelier Sisu as part of their "Ephemeral Bubbletecture" series.