Buckman Arts Center’s Season 24 shifts to Spring 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Buckman Arts Center is springing live performances forward to 2021! On January 14, we finally welcome Oleta Adams to the stage after her postponed April show. We then open our 24th Season with a live taping of Dan Pashman's award-winning podcast The Sporkful, featuring some of Memphis' revered restaurateurs. Matsuriza wows with Japanese Taiko drumming, while Las Cafeteras explores modern uses of authentic Mexican instruments. For our next trick, we turn the stage into a skating rink with Fairytales on Ice featuring the Little Mermaid and pirate adventures. Cutting-edge, multimedia, guitar goddess Kaki King will amaze and awe, and we'll wile away the evening with legendary jazz guitarist Bill Frisell. The esteemed dancers of Ailey II will close the season on April 25, 2021.