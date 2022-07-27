Family, friends, and the music world celebrate Young Dolph's birthday

The Memphis rapper would have turned 37 years old Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Family, friends and fellow artists remembered Young Dolph on what would have been his 37th birthday Wednesday.

Dolph, a Memphis native whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot and killed on November 17, 2021, at Makeda’s Cookie on Airways Boulevard.

It has been about nine months since the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph and two men, Cornelius Smith, and Justin Johnson have been indicted in the rapper’s murder.

"So yesterday, tomorrow, and especially today my family and I will celebrate the man affectionately known as Daddy in our home and Dolph to the world," Dolph's finance Mia Jaye said. "we forever love you."

The record label Empire took to Twitter to commemorative the rapper saying "we want to commemorate what he stood for as a poet, a person, and a proud son of Memphis."

With today being Dolph’s first birthday since his passing, we want to commemorate what he stood for as a poet, a person, and a proud son of Memphis. — EMPIRE (@EMPIRE) July 27, 2022

In honor of the late rapper’s legacy, the company released his first posthumous single entitled “Hall of Fame”. The single was available on all music streaming platforms at noon today.

Although he was born in Chicago, he grew up in Memphis and identified as a Memphian through and through.

In interviews, Dolph would repeatedly credit his success to Memphis and its people.