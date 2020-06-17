Children's Museum of Memphis reopens with new health and safety guidelines

What you need to know about the precautions the museum is taking to ensure visitor safety.

The Children's Museum has been a part of the city of Memphis' attractions for 30 years now. The museum has always been a fun and playful way for kids to learn. Local 24 News spoke with the executive director Dr. Stewart Burgess about the museum's reopening Tuesday (June 16th, 2020) and how he recalls the grand opening 30 years ago (June 16th, 1990).

The reopening has been heavily anticipated by the city and the museum staff. Burgess told Local 24 News that they even developed a task force to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This task force was briefed on all of the health and safety procedure that are being put into place and so it's been quite a gear up," he adds.

Burgess says the task force created a 4-part safety procedure plan that includes sanitization, cleaning, health checks, and protective gear. He adds that the protective measures begin before you even get into the building. The museum has set up a touchless cashier where you don't have to hand anybody a credit card or sign using a pinpad.

Credit: Children's Museum

"The staff has to go through daily health checks and questionnaires everyday and get their temperatures checked," he said.

A section of the staff dedicates themselves to just cleaning the facility all day.

Burgess told Local 24 News that ,"a children's museum is not right when there aren't children here so for us. It was very quiet and doesn't feel quite right when our doors are closed."

While the splash park is closed, there are plenty of other attraction to enjoy such as the river exhibit.