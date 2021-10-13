"CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE" coming to the Orpheum Theatre

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 15

MEMPHIS, Tenn — CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, the eye-popping family holiday spectacular, is coming to the Orpheum Theatre.

The show is Broadway-style musical with contemporary circus artistry. It includes a cast of holiday storybook characters that come to life, presenting an elaborate wonderland. Ballerinas, nutcrackers, snowmen, penguins, reindeer, ethereal aerialists, gingerbread people, carolers and colossal ornaments fly, balance, juggle and stretch imaginations.

You will see Broadway singers perform original music along with new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will perform one show at the Orpheum Theatre on Wednesday, December 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE start at $29 and are available by calling the Orpheum Theatre Box Office at (901) 525-3000 or through Ticketmaster.com.