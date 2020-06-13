Civil Axe Throwing facility coming to downtown Memphis this fall

Some describe axe throwing as "darts on steroids"

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Have you been looking for an axe-cellent way to blow off steam?

If so, Civil Axe Throwing on Broad Avenue is certainly one place to go. The facility focuses on the safety and fun of axe throwing. It includes six lanes where you can come and participate in what Scott Brewster, the VP of Sales and Marketing, calls "darts on steroids."

Local 24 News had a chance to talk with Scott and get the latest on the brand-new downtown location coming this fall.

Brewster said that they have been watching the development of the downtown area and have their eyes on the South Main District. He added that it's been about a nine-month process in the making, but they are shooting for a grand opening this November.

Civil Axe Throwing is designed for a vast pool of participants anywhere from beginner, to novice, to professional.

"It's a stress reliever and a workout combined," Brewster adds.

To keep up with the progress of the downtown Civil Axe Throwing location, click here. To get information on the latest events, click here.

(Video and still photos courtesy: Civil Axe Throwing)