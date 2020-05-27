Collierville cancels Independence Day Celebration, similar event set for September 5

New event will honor the town’s 150th anniversary

COLLIERVILLE, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF COLLIERVILLE

The Town of Collierville's annual Independence Day Celebration scheduled for Friday, July 3, 2020 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each year approximately 20,000 people gather in H.W. Cox Park to enjoy live entertainment and one of the largest firework demonstrations in the mid-south.

The Town is making plans to host a similar event on September 5, 2020, over the Labor Day weekend holiday, to celebrate the Town's 150th anniversary.

"The Collierville Independence Day Celebration is one of my favorite Town traditions, but the popularity of the event poses too great of a risk for us to proceed in July. Our event staff will bring all of our favorite parts of the Independence Day Celebration to our event in September creating a Collierville 150th celebration that we will remember for years to come," said Mayor Stan Joyner.