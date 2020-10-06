Coming to (select) theaters near you

Malco Theatres announces phased reopening of select Mid-South movie theater locations

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM MALCO THEATRES

MALCO THEATRES SETS PHASED REOPENING ROLLOUT

Additional theatres to follow later in June; All locations operational in July

June 9, 2020– Memphis-based Malco Theatres has set Monday, June 15, 2020 as the targeted re-opening date for an initial round of locations in Tennessee, Mississippi and Kentucky.

The theatres listed below are part of the initial reopening phase, with additional locations scheduled to rollout each week thereafter through July 16, 2020.

The Renaissance Cinema Grill (Ridgeland, MS)

Olive Branch Cinema Grill (Olive Branch, MS),

Desoto Cinema Grill (Southaven, MS),

Tupelo Commons Cinema Grill (Tupelo, MS)

Smyrna Cinema (Smyrna, TN)

Owensboro Cinema Grill (Owensboro, KY)

The goal is for the full circuit to be operational in mid-July to coincide with the release of Warner Bros. highly anticipated film, Tenet. All locations have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Malco is very excited to re-open theatres and welcome our customers back,” said David Tashie, President & COO. “We have been diligently working on implementing new measures and protocols to ensure the safety of our guests and employees, and we cannot wait for everyone to enjoy a night out experiencing movies on the big screen again.”

Malco’s reopening protocols can be viewed at malco.com.

Current plans are to offer new indie releases The King of Staten Island and The High Note, plus a lineup of perennial classics like Jaws, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Madagascar and Indiana Jones.

Additional films include recent pre-Covid releases such as Trolls: World Tour, I Still Believe and The Invisible Man. Starting July 1, Russell Crowe’s new film Unhinged opens, followed by Christopher Nolen’s Tenet on July 17.

Disney’s Mulan and Paramount Pictures Spongebob: Sponge on the Run are scheduled to open July 24 and July 31, respectively.