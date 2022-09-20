Corn Maze returns to Memphis for its 21st year

Mid-South Corn Maze arrives at the Agricenter every year before Halloween, and uses a "Get Lost" concept using questions for navigating the maze.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Corn Maze opened Friday, September 16th on Smythe Farm Road, next to the Agricenter. It will be open until October 31st.

It's a 10-acre maze that was designed this year by GPS technology using robots. This is the first time, in its 21 years, that the maze was designed this way, as other methods have been old-fashioned.

There are questions every turn in the maze. "If you get the question right, it takes you down the right path, if you get it wrong, you go down the wrong path, and you get a little extra lost", said Justin Taylor, President of the maze AKA "The Kernel."

Taylor also said it would take the average person roughly 45 minutes to an hour to get through the maze. If someone gets too lost, or would like to exit the maze halfway through, there are "corn cops," which are security officers for the maze who would be there to make sure you get out, if you need help.

Before you enter the maze, you can order a beverage or a snack from the mini food truck on site, and check out the information board located next to it, which may help participants get through the maze, and it includes a QR code, that offers a digital map of the maze.

"We are just happy to be able to offer a safe, fun, family friendly environment, in the midst of all this turmoil in Memphis, and is a bright light and something fun for everybody to do", said Taylor.

Aside from the maze, there is also corn toss, in which someone shoots a corn on the cob out of a cannon. If you hit any of the 3 target boards, which are Marco's Pizza, Tops Bar-B-Q, and Ben and Jerry's Ice-cream, you win a free item from their menu.

There will be other activities and events that pop up during the month of October, and to celebrate Halloween, such as the Haunted Maze. There are currently auditions being held for this event. Visit their website, linked above, to learn more.