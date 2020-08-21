Delta BBQ success Melissa Cookston to judge “American Barbecue Showdown” on Netflix

The trailblazing female food entrepreneur with be a judge on this new series launching September 18.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Melissa Cookston will judge eight-part food competition series, “American Barbecue Showdown” launching on Netflix September 18.

“American Barbecue Showdown” follows the country’s best backyard smokers and barbecue competitors as they compete for the title of American Barbecue Champion. The series is hosted by “AP Bio” star Lyric Lewis and “Floor is Lava” host Rutledge Wood. Kevin Bludso, founder of Bludso’s BBQ in Los Angeles joins Cookston as a judge.

“I am thrilled to be a judge on “American Barbecue Showdown” on Netflix working alongside Kevin Bludso, Lyric Lewis and Rutledge Wood,” said Melissa Cookston, Winningest Woman in BBQ and judge on American Barbecue Showdown. “The contestants were all great and we had so much fun! We can’t wait to watch it when it launches on September 18.”

Deadline reports that each episode features Cookston and Bludso tasking the cookers with a challenge that will test their barbecue skills in ways they couldn’t possibly imagine. The contestants will have to prove they have the skills to smoke another day while navigating obstacles such as unique meats and old school techniques.

“Competition doesn’t get more delicious than in the world of barbecue, especially when it comes to our eight hopeful pitmasters as they stoke their flames against each other, and the clock, to be crowned American Barbecue Champion,” said John Hesling, President, Maverick TV USA, one of the producers of the show. “Distinct flavors, techniques, creativity and humor are all on display as our barbecue competitors are put to the test in the hottest battle they’ve ever faced in American Barbecue Showdown.”

Melissa Cookston Love brisket and meat? More meat? EVEN MORE? Check out a new show... coming September 18 to @netflix - American Barbecue Showdown! My peeps @lyriclewis and @rutledgewood are hosts with the mosts, and myself and @kevinbludsoebbq are the judges. There was some WILD stuff being cooked. So exciting! . .

Melissa Cookston Online:

About Melissa Cookston:

Melissa Cookston was born and raised in the Mississippi Delta and is a trailblazing female food entrepreneur smoking the competition. Cookston is a 7-time world barbecue champion; owner of Memphis BBQ Company, a successful barbecue restaurant with locations in Horn Lake, Mississippi and Dunwoody, Georgia; an author of two cookbooks, “Smokin in the Boy’s Room” and “Smokin’ Hot in the South;” and a celebrated southern Delta chef.