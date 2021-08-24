Delta Fair & Music Festival ready to entertain

The popular event September 3-12 at the Agricenter International has rides, carnival food, games, music, entertainment, and lots of security measures in place.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Delta Fair & Music Festival has lots of rides, carnival food, games, music, entertainment, and more. It also includes a host of security measures to allow visitors to safely enjoy everything it offers.

This year the popular event, which will be held September 3-12 at the Agricenter International in east Memphis, starts its security protocols when people park, where visitors will be given a Fair Code of Conduct card. Before visitors can purchase a ticket to enter the Delta Fair & Music Festival, they will walk through full body scanners, empty their pockets, and place purses or diaper bags on the tables to be searched. Then, guests will be security wanded.

Event organizers also laid out these safety measures and requirements:

No underage drop offs are allowed (under the age of 18 MUST be accompanied by an adult (25 years of age or older) Not allowed weapons (including guns, knives, mace, pepper spray, tasers, or any item that is perceived to be a weapon

No running, wilding, or fighting. Security will eject or arrest anyone for unruly behavior at the event

A no tolerance policy for any sort of unruly behavior will be enforced

Dress appropriately (saggy pants or gangwear not allowed)

Backpacks are not allowed (diaper bags and ladies' purses are allowed)

All visitors and their bags will be searched before they are allowed to enter

No drugs, including medical marijuana or drug paraphernalia, allowed

Outside food or drinks are not allowed

Some of the fair food favorites for sale include funnel cakes, Pronto Pups, fresh squeezed lemonade, shaved ice, turkey legs, and fried Oreos.

Shelby County Sheriff's Department, the Memphis Police Department, and the Fair’s privately hired security company, Stellar Security Services, will be helping to make sure everyone stays safe.

Delta Fair & Music Festival is following CDC guidelines, and in accordance with Shelby County's mask mandate, all visitors in the Expo Center will be required to wear masks.

