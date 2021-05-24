Details about Millington’s Flag City Freedom Celebration, which includes fireworks, announced

You are encouraged to bring a picnic basket and blanket, coolers, and lawn chairs.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — As the weather heats up, so do the opportunities to get outside and enjoy some traditional special events.

Monday, Millington announced details about the city’s annual Flag City Freedom Celebration. The event, which takes place at Millington Sports Complex at 4885 Bill Knight Road, is scheduled for Thursday, July 1. It includes a fireworks shot and music by Sherry Oke. Gates will open at 6pm, and the fireworks will start at sundown. Parking is $5 per vehicle, and spaces are limited.

You are encouraged to bring a picnic basket and blanket, coolers, and lawn chairs. While you are welcome to bring food and drinks, they will be available for purchase. Masks are not required, but event organizers are asking that groups social distance from each other.