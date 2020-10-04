Do you want to get paid $2,000 to watch TV?

5 people will be hired to watch their favorite TV series

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — How does getting paid to watch TV sound to you? Five lucky people will have that exact opportunity.

CableTV.com is offering the almost-too-good-to-be-true job. The company says they will be paying up to five people $2,000 each to watch every episode of every season of their favorite TV series.

CableTV.com says selected candidates also will receive a one-year subscription to your preferred streaming service, and a $100 Grubhub gift card.