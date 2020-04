East Tennessee's sweetheart sent out a message to fans Sunday morning

Dolly Parton took to social media Easter morning to share a message of hope with her fans.

In a online video she said that this year would be a little different; that everyone loves getting dressed up in pretty dresses and shoes and hiding eggs, but this year we are staying at home.

Parton said that doesn't mean we can't worship and that "the kingdom of heaven is within."