Dollywood temporarily closes Drop Line ride after fatal accident at Orlando theme park

Dollywood officials said the Drop Line is not the exact ride involved in a fatal accident at an Orlando theme park. They closed it out of an abundance of caution.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Visitors at Dollywood will temporarily have one fewer ride they can try as of Saturday after they said the Drop Line was closed.

They said the ride was closed after a 14-year-old died due to an accident involving a similar ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Deputies said the 14-year-old died after falling from the ride.

They said it was a free-fall ride, and authorities said the teen passed away from his injuries at the hospital after falling from the ground. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said no criminal charges had been filed in the incident and that the teen's death was a tragic accident.

Dollywood officials said they closed the Drop Line until they can learn more details about the incident at ICON Park, out of an abundance of caution. They said while it was a different kind of ride, it was made by the same manufacturer.

The full statement from Dollywood is available below.

We were deeply saddened to hear of the heartbreaking accident at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginably difficult time.