Eclectic pop-up bar opens downtown

Lucky Cowboy is a selfie museum turned bar offering different art installations for lounging.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lucky Cowboy is a new bar that opened downtown on Friday, July 29.



Jared Welch, owner, says it's a pop-up eclectic art installation, where each installation will be rotated out as they partner with different artists.



It started out as a selfie museum, and Welch felt that trend had shifted, but thought the concept was still current for content creators.



He instead decided to add a bar, a lounge and some fun programming, such as live music, trivia nights, and themed nights, to go hand in hand with the "selfie" concept.

Aside from ordering drinks at the bar, Lucky Cowboy will also offer a weekly rotating menu.

"Right now, in Memphis, when we were looking at places to create, what would be unique, what would be something that would really be, like a draw, where people would want to come hang out, and enjoy the programming that we would put together? It felt like something that's got an art component to it, that can be fresh and new, and kind of hidden. So, that's what we created," said Welch.

Lucky Cowboy is located at 409 South Main Street, and will require a password to be in the know about their events. Be sure to check their social media accounts for hints.

Swipe through the gallery below to get a look inside the new bar.

Inside Lucky Cowboy 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14