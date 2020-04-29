Drake Hall, longtime Memphis radio personality, off the air

Hall posts message on Facebook letting listeners know

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A familiar, longtime voice is not on Memphis radio anymore.

Drake Hall, who for over 20 years was a radio partner of Zeke Logan, Wednesday announced he currently is not on the radio. He most recently was on 98.1 The Max.

As many of you have noticed, I’m not on the radio at the moment.

I’m very excited about our future plans and we’ll be letting you know what’s next, very soon. You can follow us on the Drake Hall Memphis Facebook page and at drakehallmemphis.com.

I owe a debt of gratitude to all the good people I’ve worked with for the past 16 years, especially Wes Yahola and Syd Nabors and my late, great partner of 23 years, Zeke Logan.

My main goal for now is not getting up at 3 a.m. Wishing you good health and peace until we meet again.