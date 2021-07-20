Elvis* to perform at The Soundstage at Graceland (*Elvis Costello)

“Costello’s rocking-wordsmith style still delights fans in concert, and his catchy melodies have turned him into a household name.”

Elvis Costello and The Imposters Performing Live in Memphis at The Soundstage at Graceland on October 13

Elvis Costello will return to the Soundstage at Graceland for the first time since his successful 2019 performance.

Award-winning star Elvis Costello and The Imposters have been added to Graceland Live’s diverse and rapidly growing lineup. The concert will be held on October 13 at The Soundstage at Graceland.\

Tickets are reserved seating $35 - $109.50 and go on sale Friday, July 23rd at 10:00 a.m. CDT at www.gracelandlive.com or by calling 877-777-0606. Fans can also get access to presale tickets on Thursday, July 22nd at 10:00 a.m. CDT by signing up for LiveFeed, Graceland Live’s exclusive e-newsletter that includes special announcements and promotions.

From punk rock to symphonic pop, Elvis Costello has explored seemingly endless subgenres of modern music with his signature flare over the past 40 years. With his exhaustive vocabulary and cheeky wordplay, Costello’s rocking-wordsmith style still delights fans in concert, and his catchy melodies have turned him into a household name.

While fans line up to hear hits like “Pump It Up”, “Watching the Detectives”, and “Everyday I Write the Book”, the true thrill for ticket buyers comes from his knack of reinventing his songs in concert—and that’s where his talented backing band comes in. The Imposters features longtime collaborators Steve Nieve (keyboard) and Pete Thomas (drums), who are dialed in to the capricious whims of their iconoclastic frontman and support him brilliantly wherever his muse leads him. Even if the styles change, Elvis Costello & The Imposters always nail the familiar sentiments of their classic songs, and audiences can’t wait to hear the band put a fresh spin on their tunes any time they perform.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters will hit the road once more this October, after more than a year without concerts, in a show entitled “Hello Again.” For Tour Dates & Ticket Information Please Visit - https://t.co/ihKfb0Uhz1 pic.twitter.com/OjXSUAoKYH — Elvis Costello (@ElvisCostello) July 20, 2021