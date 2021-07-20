Elvis* to perform at The Soundstage at Graceland (*Elvis Costello)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NEWS RELEASE FROM GRACELAND LIVE:
Elvis Costello and The Imposters Performing Live in Memphis at The Soundstage at Graceland on October 13
Elvis Costello will return to the Soundstage at Graceland for the first time since his successful 2019 performance.
Award-winning star Elvis Costello and The Imposters have been added to Graceland Live’s diverse and rapidly growing lineup. The concert will be held on October 13 at The Soundstage at Graceland.\
Tickets are reserved seating $35 - $109.50 and go on sale Friday, July 23rd at 10:00 a.m. CDT at www.gracelandlive.com or by calling 877-777-0606. Fans can also get access to presale tickets on Thursday, July 22nd at 10:00 a.m. CDT by signing up for LiveFeed, Graceland Live’s exclusive e-newsletter that includes special announcements and promotions.
From punk rock to symphonic pop, Elvis Costello has explored seemingly endless subgenres of modern music with his signature flare over the past 40 years. With his exhaustive vocabulary and cheeky wordplay, Costello’s rocking-wordsmith style still delights fans in concert, and his catchy melodies have turned him into a household name.
While fans line up to hear hits like “Pump It Up”, “Watching the Detectives”, and “Everyday I Write the Book”, the true thrill for ticket buyers comes from his knack of reinventing his songs in concert—and that’s where his talented backing band comes in. The Imposters features longtime collaborators Steve Nieve (keyboard) and Pete Thomas (drums), who are dialed in to the capricious whims of their iconoclastic frontman and support him brilliantly wherever his muse leads him. Even if the styles change, Elvis Costello & The Imposters always nail the familiar sentiments of their classic songs, and audiences can’t wait to hear the band put a fresh spin on their tunes any time they perform.
During his career, Costello has received numerous prestigious honors, including a BAFTA for the music written with Richard Harvey for Alan Bleasdale’s television drama series “G.B.H.” and a Grammy for “I Still Have That Other Girl” from his 1998 collaboration with Burt Bacharach, “Painted From Memory”. Elvis Costello and The Attractions were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003. In the same year, Costello was awarded ASCAP’s prestigious Founder’s Award, in 2004 he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Song – “The Scarlet Tide,” co-written with T Bone Burnett and sung by Alison Krauss in the motion picture “Cold Mountain.” In 2016 Elvis Costello was inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in the company of Chip Taylor and Tom Petty. In 2019 awarded an O.B.E. (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for his services to music on the Queen’s Birthday Honours List; and announced as a recipient of a Hollywood Walk of Fame star for the class of 2020.