3rd annual 'Cherry Blossom Picnic' ushers in Spring at Memphis Botanic Garden

The annual event is a celebration of spring as the cherry blossoms typically start growing around this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Spring arguably has officially arrived in Memphis when the Memphis Botanic Garden hosts the annual "Cherry Blossom Picnic."

The annual event is a celebration of Spring as the cherry blossoms typically start growing around this time.

They also had Asian-inspired food trucks, guided tours of the Japanese garden and traditional Japanese crafts and games.

Gina Harris is the Director of Events at the Memphis Botanic Garden.

"It's kind of our first celebration of Spring," Harris said. "The cherry trees are one of the first things to bloom out here, so it's kind of that signal of changing of seasons and Spring. It celebrates also the Japanese culture."

The annual event is also not to be confused with another event held at the Memphis Botanic Garden — the "Memphis Japan Festival."

"We've had our 'Japan Festival' since the 80s," she said. "We do that in the Fall, and this is kind of our Spring celebration."