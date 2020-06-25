There are still 4th of July celebrations happening in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s tradition to celebrate Independence Day with family, friends, food, and fireworks. But COVID-19 had different plans this year. Many events and firework shows have been cancelled, but that doesn't mean that you have to miss out on your own celebrations.
Areas across the Mid-South want to be a part of your celebrations with some safe and family events you can take part in to enjoy the holiday. Some are in-person, but if you don't want to get out, there are some digital events also.
Wednesday, July 1st:
- Quintessential Summer Celebration- Enjoy five days of independent celebration, together. Family fun on the riverfront kicks off July 1 through the 5th with one-of-a-kind offerings in addition to our full suite of Downtown riverfront amenities.
- When: July 1st-July 5th 9am-9pm
- Where: The RiverFront, Downtown Memphis
- THE GROVE UNVEILING: MUSIC & MOVIES- The Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) asks you to bring your chairs, choose a spot on the TruGreen Lawn, purchase beverages from our full bar in the First Horizon Foundation Plaza, grab a snack from a local food truck, and settle in for an evening showcasing The Grove and the Video Wall. You'll hear a variety of musical guests, see a carefully curated movie, and be among the first to experience this brand-new lush and peaceful setting.
- Music guests: Jim Spake Duo
- Movie: Searching for Sugar Man
- When: Food Truck opens at 5:30 pm, movie starts at 6:30 pm
- Where: GPAC is located at 1801 Exeter Road, Germantown, TN 38138
- Click here for more information and how to purchase tickets.
Thursday, July 2nd:
- THE GROVE UNVEILING: MUSIC & MOVIES
- Music guests: Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
- Movie: Loving Vincent
- When: Food Truck opens at 5:30 pm, movie starts at 6:30 pm
- Where: GPAC is located at 1801 Exeter Road, Germantown, TN 38138
- Click here for more information and how to purchase tickets.
- Music guests: Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
- Movie: Loving Vincent
- When: Food Truck opens at 5:30 pm, movie starts at 6:30 pm
- Where: GPAC is located at 1801 Exeter Road, Germantown, TN 38138
- Click here for more information and how to purchase tickets.
Friday, July 3rd:
- Spectacular Riverfront Sunset hosted by Paddleboard Yoga Memphis-Grab your cooler or a picnic basket from Memphis River Parks and hop on the boards with us for a 4th of July holiday sunset float! Socially distanced summer celebration!! Bring your own equipment (paddleboard, paddle, leash and PFD) or rent through us! Be sure to bring a hat, sunscreen, and water. We'll bring lights for your board for nighttime boating compliance as we'll be on the water through dusk for the Mighty Lights show. Experienced Paddler's only - no lesson included.
- When: July 3rd and July 4th, 6 pm- 8:30 pm
- Where: 415 Great View Drive East, Memphis, Tennessee 38138
Saturday, July 4th:
- Cooper-Young's Virtual July 4th Celebration- COVID-19 has cancelled our annual 4th of July parade this year at Peabody Elementary -- however, we do want to use the holiday as a time to celebrate with one another from a distance, so we're inviting everyone to participate in a fun contest -- dress up your kids & pets, or decorate your homes, and submit photos via instagram with the hashtag #CYJULY4 or email to me at info@cooperyoung.org. Submit by midnight on July 4th and we'll have prizes for each category. Have fun & be safe, y'all.
- When: 10am-midnight
- Where: Online
- Click here to find out more.
- 4th of July 4 Miler hosted by Start2Finish Events- Our Independence Day plans will look a bit different this year but we're still here for the celebration. And there's no better way to kick off your holiday than with a nice run for a good cause. Introducing the ALL NEW 4th of July (Virtual) 4 Miler! Yeah we know, you're used to running on the 3rd. But let's take it up a notch. Start your 4th of July with 4 miles from anywhere you choose. We'll be cheering you on the whole way. Your $30 registration includes your choice of an Army green shirt or tank, koozie, and free swag shipping. A portion of all registrations will be donated to the American Red Cross. And yes, you read that right — the first 500 registrants will get a 4th of July FINISHER MEDAL. Register today!
- When: 12am- 11:30pm
- Where: Online
- Click here to find more info and to go register.
- THE GROVE UNVEILING: MUSIC & MOVIES
- Music guests: Video DJ Mark Anderson
- Movie: Captain America: The First Avenger PLUS Digital Fireworks
- When: Food Truck opens at 5:30 pm, movie starts at 6:30 pm, and Digital Fireworks begin at 8:40 pm
- Where: GPAC is located at 1801 Exeter Road, Germantown, TN 38138
- Click here for more information and how to purchase tickets.
- Music guests: Video DJ Mark Anderson
- Movie: Captain America: The First Avenger PLUS Digital Fireworks
- When: Food Truck opens at 5:30 pm, movie starts at 6:30 pm, and Digital Fireworks begin at 8:40 pm
- Where: GPAC is located at 1801 Exeter Road, Germantown, TN 38138
- Click here for more information and how to purchase tickets.
Sunday, July 5th:
- Independence Celebration Picnic- A good 'ol picnic is good for the stomach and the soul. Bring your friends! Everyone is welcome. Socially distanced, outside with great care given to food prep.
- THE GROVE UNVEILING: MUSIC & MOVIES- The Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) asks you to bring your chairs, choose a spot on the TruGreen Lawn, purchase beverages from our full bar in the First Horizon Foundation Plaza, grab a snack from a local food truck, and settle in for an evening showcasing The Grove and the Video Wall. You'll hear a variety of musical guests, see a carefully curated movie, and be among the first to experience this brand-new lush and peaceful setting.
