8th annual 'Shelby County Star Trek Day' featured scenic designer, technical advisor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Different movies, especially science fiction, have some very strong fan bases. Many say that Star Trek fans may take the prize.

The eighth annual "Shelby County Star Trek Day" took place on Sunday at Black Lodge video rental store in the Crosstown area of Midtown.

Shelby County "trekkies" and "trekkers" got to write their own scenes, take part in a costume contest and even got to participate in a Q & A with Star Trek's scenic designer and technical advisor Michael Okuda.

Okuda actually designed most of the space ships in the movies. He said Star Trek, as a franchise, has a deeper meaning than many appreciate.

"Star trek is fundamentally different," Okuda said. "Its one of the few pieces of science fiction that says if we're smart; if we work together, if we're compassionate, if we're inclusive, the future can be a better place."

Shelby County's top prosecutor District Attorney Steve Mulroy was in attendance as he is a huge Star Trek fan.

In fact, he is the founder of Shelby County Star Trek Day.

"Star Trek is just great television," Mulroy said. "It’s just really interesting stories — well told, but also, it’s visionary pioneering TV. When it first came out it was the first show that had a very diverse cast."

The sci-fi show even had the attention of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.