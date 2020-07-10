901 Fair Food Fest at Landers Center offers a variety of delicious fair foods

901 Fair Food Fest offers fair food favorites including funnel cakes, roasted corn, chicken on a stick, and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have a love for fair food, there’s still a chance to get a taste despite event cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 901 Fair Food Fest at the Landers Center will give Mid-Southerners a chance to enjoy fair food favorites like funnel cakes, turkey legs, roasted corn, chicken on a stick, Philly cheesesteaks, Polish sausage, deep-fried Oreos, and more.

The 901 Fair Food Fest, which does not charge an entree fee, opens Wednesday, October 21 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Landers Center at 4560 Venture Dr. in Southaven, Mississippi. The event will also be open Thursday, October 22 through Wednesday, October 28 from 11 a.m to 9 p.m

The 901 Fair Food Fest will be adhering to all COVID-19 protocols for businesses, their employees, and guests.

The event is a walk-up event where guests will walk to the food vendors as they would normally, except the vendors and guest lines will be spaced, keeping guests over six feet apart.