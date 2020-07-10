901 Fair Food Fest at Landers Center offers a variety of delicious fair foods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have a love for fair food, there’s still a chance to get a taste despite event cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 901 Fair Food Fest at the Landers Center will give Mid-Southerners a chance to enjoy fair food favorites like funnel cakes, turkey legs, roasted corn, chicken on a stick, Philly cheesesteaks, Polish sausage, deep-fried Oreos, and more.
The 901 Fair Food Fest, which does not charge an entree fee, opens Wednesday, October 21 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Landers Center at 4560 Venture Dr. in Southaven, Mississippi. The event will also be open Thursday, October 22 through Wednesday, October 28 from 11 a.m to 9 p.m
The 901 Fair Food Fest will be adhering to all COVID-19 protocols for businesses, their employees, and guests.
The event is a walk-up event where guests will walk to the food vendors as they would normally, except the vendors and guest lines will be spaced, keeping guests over six feet apart.
Some tables will be provided, and guests are encouraged to wear masks when social distancing is not possible and take their fair foods to their car, if they would like.
