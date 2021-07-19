Adorable dog alert: The Running of the Weenies returns to the Germantown Festival

Ladies and gentlemen... start your dachshunds! Applications accepted now for this popular event sponsored by the Germantown Animal Shelter.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — If you have yet to see The Running of the Weenies, mark your calendar for Saturday, September 11. That’s when the popular and highly entertaining dog race hits the Germantown Festival.

The weenies in question, of course, are dachshunds. Starting July 19, owners of these ridiculously cute animals can register their dachshunds by downloading this form and bringing it to the Germantown Animal Shelter at 7700 Southern Avenue. In addition to The Running of the Weenies, owners can enter their dachshunds in The Best Dressed Hot Dog Contest, which is absolutely aDOGable.

If you have any questions, call the Germantown Animal Shelter at 757-7358.

Running of the Weenies 2021

Saturday, September 11

Germantown Charity Horse Show Arena, 7745 Poplar Pike

Best Dressed Contest: 11 a.m.

Running of the Weenies Race: 11:30 a.m.