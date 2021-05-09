All the smoke: 6th Annual Beale St. Cigar Festival lights up in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn — To quote University of Memphis Men’s Head Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway, Memphis wants all the smoke.
That was especially true on Beale Street Sunday afternoon, where the aroma of cigar smoke mixed with our legendary barbecue to fill the air in downtown Memphis. The three-day 6th Annual Beale St. Cigar Festival brought some of the finest tobacco to the Bluff City, along with amazing local talent. Groups rocked the stage at Handy Park all weekend.
The Shelby County Health Department took advantage of the event and set up a COVID-19 vaccination tent to help people get their shot.and get back to the action.