Food Network star Alton Brown coming to Tennessee Theatre

Brown's latest show, "Beyond the Eats" will visit East Tennessee on Oct. 29.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Television personality, author and Food Network star Alton Brown has announced “Alton Brown Live – Beyond The Eats” will visit the Tennessee Theatre on Oct. 29.

Brown said fans can expect “more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff.” Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown’s shows, like his audience volunteers. He said, "Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers… think twice.”

Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer and host of Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded, and Good Eats: The Return. He also hosted Cutthroat Kitchen and served as the culinary commentator on Iron Chef America.

Tickets for the event go on sale March 5 at 10 a.m. Tickets are only available online through the Tennessee Theatre website as the box office and phone lines are temporarily closed due to the pandemic. The theatre's COVID-19 guidelines and policies can be found here.