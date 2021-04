Alton Brown is bringing his show to the United States and he has a stop in Memphis

Tickets for the show on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 are now on sale.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Television personality, author and Food Network star Alton Brown has announced “Alton Brown Live – Beyond The Eats” (www.altonbrownlive.com) will visit the Orpheum Theatre on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Brown created a new form of entertainment – the live culinary variety show – with his “Edible Inevitable Tour” and “Eat Your Science,” which played in over 200 cities with more than 350,000 fans in attendance. Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets are available at orpheum-memphis.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Orpheum box office at 901.525.3000.

Brown says fans can expect “more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff.” Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown’s shows. He warns “Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers… think twice.”

Brown has a knack for mixing together science, music and food into two hours of pure entertainment. “Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV.”

Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer and host of Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded, and Good Eats: The Return. He also hosted Cutthroat Kitchen and served as the culinary commentator on Iron Chef America. There are two James Beard awards with Brown’s name on them in a drawer in his office, and somewhere in the world there’s a coveted Peabody awarded for Good Eats that was stolen out of his car back in 2013. In his spare time, he’s working on his ninth book on food and cooking.

Information about Alton Brown or the Beyond The Eats tour can be found on Facebook: /altonbrown; Twitter: @altonbrown; Instagram: @altonbrown; or use the tour hashtag #AltonBrownLive.

Those with an appetite for more Alton Brown can find additional show and ticketing information at www.altonbrownlive.com.

Food lovers rejoice! Alton Brown is hitting the road with a new culinary variety show and he's bringing it to the Orpheum Theatre on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM.



Tickets · On Sale April 30 at 9:45 AM. For more information, visit https://t.co/JHWW4j4Z59 pic.twitter.com/mN3fPySNTZ — Orpheum Theatre (@TheOrpheumTN) April 26, 2021

About MagicSpace Entertainment

Alton Brown Live is produced by MagicSpace Entertainment. The company is headed by Lee D. Marshall, Joe Marsh, John Ballard, Steve Boulay, Dave Stinson and Kristy Maple and has been producing and presenting national tours, Broadway shows, concerts and museum exhibits worldwide for over 35 years. Consistently one of the top promoters in North America, MagicSpace Entertainment typically produces and presents more than 250 events in 75 cities per year. They have offices in Park City, UT. www.magicspace.net

About the Orpheum Theatre Group :