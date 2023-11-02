Stax Museum holds first 'Family Day' event of the season

With free admission, kids of all ages got to get out and hear live music, play games and participate in arts and crafts during the Stax Museum's annual "Family Day."

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Saturday, the Stax Museum didn't have to knock on wood — the turnout for their "Family Day" was greater than expected.

With free admission, kids of all ages got to get out and hear live music, play games and participate in arts and crafts during the museum's annual event.

Jeff Kollath is the executive director of the museum.

"Today, here at the Stax Museum, we're celebrating 'Family Day,' which we'll be doing the second Saturday of every month for the rest of 2023 and hopefully beyond," Kollath said. "Part of our 20th anniversary celebration — absolutely amazing turnout today. So much fun. Great arts and crafts opportunities. I haven't seen this many people in our museum in a very very long time."

Corey Lou is the singer in the Soul CNXN Band who played at the event.

"We just came to help bring all the people in this space [together] to help them have a good time," Lou said. "There's so much going on in the world. There's so much going on in Memphis, and so we need a space for us to come together and be a family."

Last week, the co-founder of Stax Records, Jim Stewart, was honored with a posthumous Grammy award during the 2023 ceremonies.

The Recording Academy will present its Special Merit Awards on Feb. 4 during Grammy Week.

Stewart is being honored with a Trustees Award, which the Recording Academy said is presented “to individuals who, during their careers in music, have made significant contributions, other than performance, to the field of recording. (Through 1983, the award also included performers).