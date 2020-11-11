Get your tickets now for Virtual Celebrity Family Feud, Memphis style

The Arc Mid-South's 70th Anniversary Virtual Celebration & 25th Annual Benefit Gala and Auction features Larry Dodson formerly of the Bar-Kays and Kirk Whalum.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — It's the big 7-0 for a local organization. The Arc of Mid-South provides programs and services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This year, they're pulling out all the stops with their virtual anniversary celebration. It's local good news.

Are you ready for a little celebrity family feud, Memphis style? Jazz player Kirk Whalum and Larry Dodson, former lead singer of the Bar-Kays, are getting ready to lend their talents to The Arc Mid-South.

"We're that voice to the voiceless. We help those who can't help themselves, and we stand in the gap for those who have been left out and forgotten," said The Arc Mid-South's Carlene Leaper.

The organization helps people with down syndrome and autism get a quality education, employment, and housing to be productive citizens. But, since COVID-19 struck, all their fundraisers for the year were cancelled, so they're hosting a virtual celebration this year where jazz musician Kirk Whalum and Larry Dodson will lend their talent to play in an all-star virtual celebrity edition of Family Feud.

Please join The Arc of the Mid-South in celebrating 70 years of service to persons with disabilities and support for their families. Tickets to this memorable celebration can be purchased here: https://t.co/0bzFOts4Yq

Bid in our online auction here:https://t.co/UWA74ADw0j pic.twitter.com/uOlJJp76rJ — The Arc Mid-South (@ArcMidSouth) October 30, 2020

"We are going to do a family feud. That's right. The Dodson family fighting against and struggling against the Whalum family led by Kirk Whalum," said Musician Larry Dodson.

There will be entertainment, heart string pulling stories and a virtual auction with dozens of items donated from around the Mid-south as well as several vacations up for grabs.

Carlene Leaper is the executive director of The Arc Mid-South. The organization has a long history of providing services to people with disabilities and their families.

"People don't realize the hurt and shame that people with disabilities face each day," said Leaper. "They can have a great opportunity if just given a chance, if just given a chance like everyone else."

And, that's why Dodson says he's ready to battle the Whalum family all in good fun.

"Something very special, for a very, very good cause. It's a charity event," said Dodson.

