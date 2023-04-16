'A part of the process' | 'Art in the Loop' show taking place on Ridgeway Loop Road

"Artists create an energy wherever they are ... supporting artists makes you part of the process."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The spring arts festival "Art in the Loop" kicked off on Friday on Ridgeway Loop Road. It lasts until Sunday at 4 p.m.

Artists from all across the Mid-South and around the country are displaying their work right here in Memphis.

Music as well as abstract art, food and more are included. The event not only gives people a chance to showcase their talents, but it's also about celebrating art of all forms.

"Artists are important," event coordinator Greg Belz said. "Artists create an energy wherever they are ... supporting artists makes you part of the process. You complete the process by looking at their work, learning about their work and appreciating their work and taking time, and it's always a memory."