Bartenders: Choose901 wants your best cocktail recipe!

In celebration of World Bartender Day, Feb. 24, Choose901 is hosting the Downtown Cocktail Contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Choose901, Old Dominick Distillery and the Downtown Memphis Commission are gearing up to give local bartenders a chance to showcase their skills during the Choose901 Downtown Cocktail Contest.



From February 24th, which is recognized as World Bartender Day, until the end of March —cocktail connoisseurs working in Harbortown, South Main, North Main, Crosstown, and the Edge District neighborhoods are invited to demonstrate their creativity using Old Dominick spirits.



Be it a refreshing take on an Old Fashioned, a mule, a martini, a French 75, or the like—participants are encouraged to submit one recipe that represents their craft by no later than February 4th. Each submission will be vetted by representatives from Choose901 and Old Dominick.



During the month-long celebration, Memphians are encouraged to hit up each spot to enjoy a sip, and vote for their favorite cocktails. Winners will be crowned in categories such as: Best Overall, Best Name, Best Use of Garnish, Best Presentation, Best Gin Drink, Best Whiskey Drink, and Best Vodka Drink.



The culmination will come together on Thursday, March 31st during a special industry night hosted at Old Dominick Distillery where the winners will be announced, and discounted cocktails will be served to participants and fellow restaurant industry representatives starting at 12PM.



The Grand Prize for Best Overall Cocktail includes an award for the host restaurant and a prize for the participating bartender. Other prizes to be announced.