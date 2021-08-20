Beale Street Artcrawl Festival celebrates 3rd year

Beale Street Artcrawl Festival is an arts activation project funded by Downtown Memphis Commission.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You know about Beale Street’s nightlife, including fantastic live music, entertainment, and food. But did you know Beale Street features art?

Saturday, the Beale Street Artcrawl Festival returns for its third year. It’s described as an “arts activation project,” which is a fancy way of saying you can get great deals on all kinds of art while supporting Memphis area artists.

“Artists believe in their work, but they still need to pay the bills. It was hard before the pandemic. It’s even harder now,” said event organizer Vicky Love.

If you’re interested in going, the Beale Street Artcrawl Festival is Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 1-7pm. The event is funded by the Downtown Memphis Commission.