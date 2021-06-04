Beale Street to 'Get Loud' with 11-week FREE concert series

The free Get Loud concert series starts Saturday in Handy Park on Beale Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beale Street will welcome headliner acts from the likes of PJ Morton, St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Marc Broussard as live music looks to make a major comeback.

Memphis Tourism is launching an eleven week free concert series known as "Get Loud" at Beale Street's newly renovated Handy Park beginning this Saturday with PJ Morton and opening act Marcella & Her Lovers.

The rest of the free concerts will be held on Thursday nights.

Memphis Tourism Vice President Kevin Kern said it's time for the city to welcome live music and tourism back in a big way.

“Now that we’re coming out of lockdown, people are vaccinated, it’s time to get back out and experience live music," he said. "Live music is a core travel motivator for Memphis visitors. It’s what brings people here from all over the country and world and soon we’ll be welcoming back the world to Memphis, as well.”

Each concert pairs a Memphis-based band as the opening act with a touring headliner.

“Our Memphis musicians had a lot of trouble during the pandemic," Kern said. "They weren’t able to perform. They were doing living room concerts, virtual shows so now we want to put them on the big stage on Beale Street and up and down Beale Street and all of our entertainment districts.”

Get Loud is a joint effort between Memphis Tourism, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Downtown Memphis Commission and Beale Street.

Each performance begins at 6 p.m.